Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 215,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $251.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $7.12.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

