Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance
Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 215,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $251.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $7.12.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.
Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
