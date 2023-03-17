Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.10

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.19 ($0.04), with a volume of 97600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Panther Metals Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Panther Metals Company Profile

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

