Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Trading Up 3.7%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.07 and last traded at $80.89. Approximately 341,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 603,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.