Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also commented on PARA. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,324,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,420,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,643,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,173,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,767,000 after buying an additional 79,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

