Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $11.85 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 5.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.25. 48,884,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,164,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.39 and its 200-day moving average is $284.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.