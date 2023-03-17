Parkside Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

