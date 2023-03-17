Parkside Advisors LLC Invests $738,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after buying an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,309,000 after buying an additional 5,977,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE PM opened at $95.39 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Read More

