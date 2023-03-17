PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTEL Price Performance
PCTEL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,738. The company has a market cap of $79.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.68.
PCTEL Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.68%.
PCTEL Company Profile
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
