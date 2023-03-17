PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Price Performance

PCTEL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,738. The company has a market cap of $79.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.68%.

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

PCTEL Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,260,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 101,791 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PCTEL by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 413,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 75,040 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in PCTEL by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,695,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,688 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.