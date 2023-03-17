Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 553,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.75. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13.
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
