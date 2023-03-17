Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

PAG stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.32. The company had a trading volume of 141,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,949. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.23. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

