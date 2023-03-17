Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.66. 96,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $33.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at $602,011.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

