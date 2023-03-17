Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Barnes Group worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE:B traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. 92,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.00%.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.