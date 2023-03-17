Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.73 Million Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,726 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Ryan Specialty worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 340.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 208,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,673,718.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Mark Stephen Katz acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 208,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,123,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,673,718.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

RYAN stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,047. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

