Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $19.56 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. PTC comprises 0.6% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of PTC worth $19,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of PTC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PTC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Insider Activity

PTC Stock Performance

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $2,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,245,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,090,561.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,479 shares of company stock worth $25,741,693. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.20. 137,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.73. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.