Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $23.71 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 524,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $23,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 378.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $874,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,723 shares of company stock worth $27,320,786 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. 970,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $132.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

