Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 145.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWE. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 143,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,300. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $63.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.77%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

