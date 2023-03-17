Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,621 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $31,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.23.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

About Lululemon Athletica

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.97. 351,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,874. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

