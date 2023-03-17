Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 591,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,841 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at $8,527,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $4,847,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $4,614,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,820,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,684,000 after purchasing an additional 194,363 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $535,371.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,278,434.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $535,371.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,278,434.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,358 shares of company stock worth $14,064,972. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Stock Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE PD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. 413,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,694. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

