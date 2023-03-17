Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GATX by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of GATX traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.45. 82,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,913. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading

