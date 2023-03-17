Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of ICF International worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 394,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 42.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 349,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,953 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in ICF International by 11.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

ICF International Price Performance

ICFI traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.11. 26,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,756. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.98 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $43,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

