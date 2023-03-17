Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Director Daniel G. Cohen Sells 26,818 Shares of Stock

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $243,507.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $9.52 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.10 million, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is presently -59.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 505,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 23.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners



Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

