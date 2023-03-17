Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Director Sells $15,288.00 in Stock

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $15,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,252.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $9.52 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.10 million, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWP. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Featured Articles

