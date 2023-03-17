Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.10 million, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Perella Weinberg Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -59.57%.

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 166,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $1,815,014.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $1,815,014.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 28,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $316,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,873,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

