Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.36.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 375,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,278. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at $9,090,816.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

