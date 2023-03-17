Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PEY opened at C$12.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.69. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$9.71 and a one year high of C$17.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,391 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.15, for a total transaction of C$110,341.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,733 shares in the company, valued at C$2,179,388.95. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,391 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.15, for a total value of C$110,341.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,179,388.95. Also, Director Darren Gee sold 74,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$1,032,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,310 shares in the company, valued at C$5,460,955.20. Insiders have sold 144,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,398 in the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.79.

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.