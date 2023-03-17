Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.6% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

