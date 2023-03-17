Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.3 %

PIRS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 56,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,475. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

