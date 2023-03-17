PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Up 0.8%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.06 and last traded at $94.86. 144,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 212,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.13.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average is $93.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 149.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.7% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 20.9% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

