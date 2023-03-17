Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

