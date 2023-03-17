Pirate Chain Market Cap Achieves $83.45 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001656 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $83.45 million and approximately $105,120.12 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00135377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00059703 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00039756 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001631 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

