Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Shares of Pixelworks stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 118,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,722. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 67,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $117,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,116.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 67,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $117,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,116.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 16,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $28,339.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,972.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,716 shares of company stock worth $147,736 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pixelworks by 77.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pixelworks by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pixelworks by 13.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pixelworks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

