Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 955,599 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline comprises 3.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $66,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

