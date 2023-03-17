Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) is Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Planet Fitness comprises about 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Planet Fitness worth $39,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

NYSE PLNT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.93. 55,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,763. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

