Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 4.5 %

Plumas Bancorp stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.53. 5,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,658. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 22.95%.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 120,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.