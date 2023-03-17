Polianta Ltd Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 139,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.1% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,675,665. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

