Polianta Ltd Buys 1,700 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Polianta Ltd raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,788 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 80,597 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of TREX stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.91. 200,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,182. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

