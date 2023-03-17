Polianta Ltd Buys New Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Syneos Health comprises approximately 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. 156,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,875. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

