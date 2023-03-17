Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 18,900 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

Shares of GM stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $33.61. 4,585,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,664,532. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

