Polianta Ltd Has $735,000 Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Polianta Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. 1,329,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,434,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.