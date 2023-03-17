Polianta Ltd Sells 7,100 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Polianta Ltd lowered its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE:PBF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 915,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

