Polianta Ltd Takes $602,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after buying an additional 262,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after buying an additional 2,859,415 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. 10,986,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,574,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

