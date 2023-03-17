Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Cormark

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pollard Banknote from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Pollard Banknote Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:PBL opened at C$21.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$568.01 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.66. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$15.77 and a 1 year high of C$28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.55.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

