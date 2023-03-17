Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $170.45 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $170.45 million and $569,862.84 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00314987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012585 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009062 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18766511 USD and is up 5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $510,983.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

