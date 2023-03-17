Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on POR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.