PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PRAA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.77. 133,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,027. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $425,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $830,400 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,842,000 after buying an additional 53,991 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PRA Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PRA Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,945,000 after purchasing an additional 151,958 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,934,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,924,000 after purchasing an additional 157,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.