Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFBC. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of PFBC stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.62. 40,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,949. The company has a market cap of $882.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $54.40 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.