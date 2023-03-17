Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

TSE:PBH opened at C$91.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.76. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$77.36 and a 52-week high of C$110.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.67.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

