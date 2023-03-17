Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$104.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$117.11.

Premium Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

PBH traded down C$1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$90.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,090. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$77.36 and a 52-week high of C$110.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$88.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

