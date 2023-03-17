Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 189.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,454. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

