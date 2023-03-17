Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Shares Up 16.6%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
Prosegur Cash Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.
About Prosegur Cash
Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.
